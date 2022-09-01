Submit Release
The Scientist is proud to introduce Scientific Services

A new product suite helps scientists overcome language and technical barriers in science communication.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Scientist proudly launches Scientific Services, a product suite designed to help scientists showcase their research, whether through peer-reviewed journal publications, graphics and figures, or presentations and webinars.

The Scientist brand has established a tradition of excellence in scientific communication, first by covering science news for scientists, and more recently through its Creative Services Division that works with life science industrial leaders to create custom educational content for researchers.

Professionalism is the hallmark of Scientific Services, where a knowledgeable full-time team of PhD-trained science editors strive together with researchers to ensure that language is no obstacle. This editorial team also collaborates with The Scientist's graphic designers and media production experts to empower scientists to display their work without technical limitations.

The new product suite includes writing, editing, and submission guidance for grant applications and manuscripts intended for peer-review and publication. It also offers graphic services for creating figures, cover art, posters, and presentation slides.

Scientific Services is The Scientist's next step towards its overall goal of overcoming barriers and bringing science to its audience.

For more information, visit our website https://www.the-scientist.com/page/scientific-services.

About The Scientist

The Scientist is the magazine for life science professionals—a publication dedicated to covering a wide range of topics central to the study of cell and molecular biology, genetics, and other life-science fields. Through innovative print articles, online stories, and multimedia features, the magazine explores the latest scientific discoveries, trends in research, innovative techniques, new technology, business, and careers. Its Creative Services Division also provides educational materials about the latest tools and techniques, methods, and scientific advancements through online and print articles, ebooks, posters, podcasts, webinars, and video. It is read by leading researchers in industry and academia who value penetrating analyses and broad perspectives on life science topics both within and beyond their areas of expertise.

Media Contact

Kristie Nyobo, The Scientist, 1 888-781-0328, knybo@the-scientist.com

SOURCE The Scientist

The Scientist is proud to introduce Scientific Services

