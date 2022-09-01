Quest Global Acquires EXB Solutions to Join Forces with its U.S. Subsidiary, Quest Defense

Quest Global expands capabilities in software and systems engineering

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms, today announced the acquisition of EXB Solutions (EXB) to join forces with its U.S. subsidiary, Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (Quest Defense). This addition expands the company's capabilities in software and systems engineering with particular focus on quality in execution of design, development, verification and validation for safety and mission critical applications – and marks another milestone on Quest Global's growth journey.

EXB is a U.S.-based provider of systems and software engineering solutions for organizations delivering mission and safety critical applications and products. As a well-known and highly respected leader in this space, EXB brings long-standing relationships with key clients in the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries.

"At Quest Defense, we believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow – to create a brighter future and today's news moves us one step further on that journey," said from Steve Gerber, President and CEO of Quest Defense. "Together with EXB Solutions' capabilities, we will continue to provide cutting-edge engineering solutions to our clients in the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries."

"After working with Quest Defense and Quest Global leadership for the past two years, I am confident that the cultural alignment is a great fit, and the combination will enable our outstanding team to grow and provide increasing value to our clients," said Chris Schwartzbauer, CEO of EXB Solutions. "I am thrilled to join EXB Solutions with Quest Defense. At EXB, we pride ourselves on expanding our business by continuously increasing our capabilities while maintaining the highest quality and integrity. Our people and clients rely on that."

About EXB Solutions

EXB Solutions (EXB) is a U.S.-based engineering service company with a Fortune 100 customer base and demonstrated record of delivering cutting-edge results in systems and software engineering solutions for organizations delivering mission and safety critical applications and products. EXB's organizational origins are over 22 years old and today comprises over 170 talented engineers. EXB serves the Aerospace, Defense and Medical Devices industries with systems engineering and embedded software development services for safety and mission critical applications. EXB's purpose is to help customers build high-quality software. EXB's software solutions have helped fly successful space missions, enhanced patients' lives through innovative medical devices, and advanced commercial and military flight systems for safer travel and accomplishing mission objectives.

EXB Solutions understands our client's business challenges. Which is why, we go beyond what's required to meet their software needs. We are a preferred and trusted supplier to technology companies. Our clients stay with us and consistently engage us on multiple engineering activities, projects and programs. What makes us different? Our engineers and our leaders!

About Quest Defense Systems & Solutions

Quest Defense Systems & Solutions (Quest Defense) was founded as a U.S. subsidiary of Quest Global in 2021. The company was established to leverage the 20+ years of Aerospace & Defense engineering expertise at Quest Global with an initial focus on supporting U.S.-based Aerospace & Defense companies.

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers, driven by 13,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end-to-end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semi-conductor industries. Read more.

For More Information:

