Leading Pharma and Device developer industries will come together at the Prefilled Syringes San Francisco conference

Prefilled Syringes San Francisco conference will be assessing the latest developments in new technologies for next generation device design.

SAN FRANSCISCO, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two successful years, SAE Media Group presents the return of the 3rd annual Prefilled Syringes San Francisco conference on September 19- 20, 2022, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

The pre-filled syringes industry is growing at an exponential rate with innovations in parenteral delivery device development to aid self-administration and deliver biologics, high concentration, and large-volume drug products.

This year’s conference will bring together big pharma, biotech and device developer leaders from the San Francisco and Southern California region to assess the latest developments in new technologies for next generation injectable drug delivery to aid your drug pipeline.

With only 3 weeks left to go for the start of the Prefilled Syringes San Francisco conference, delegates will have the opportunity to hear industry case studies, which will delve into the growing use of computational simulation approaches forming the digital revolution of device design and the latest advances in digital combination product development.

With recent developments in industry regulations and guidance, the 2022 agenda will give an international insight into the global regulatory environment and leading FDA representatives will address the key standards to be aware of in injectable device development.

3rd Annual Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

19 – 21 September 2022 | San Francisco, CA, USA

