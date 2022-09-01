Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market info Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market seg

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy market is expected to show a CAGR of 33.90% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market- by Components (Virtual Reality Headset, Virtual Reality Earphones, Virtual Reality Software & Modules, Virtual Reality Workstation, Virtual Reality Position Tracker/ Sensors, Biofeedback Monitor and Other Components), Application (Mental Disorder & Addiction Management, Stroke Management, Pediatric Management, Education & Medical Training and Other Application), End User (Hospitals, Therapy Clinics, & Surgical Centers, Research & Training Organizations and Other End Users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy market is expected to show a CAGR of 33.90% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The treatment is more refined and immersive when virtual reality exposure therapy (VRE) is used to give stimuli to the patient through a computer-based display. Through a head-mounted display that includes television screens, earphones, and a head-tracking device, VRE is a therapist-assisted controlled type of human-computer interaction that actively enables the participant to participate in a three-dimensional computer environment. A virtual environment is built utilizing hardware and software components to allow the patient to view moving images and objects. These steps are taken to carry out a particular kind of treatment. In a fully immersive environment, the patient can interact with objects replicas of those observed in the real world.

The rise in cardiac operations, strokes, and mental health problems will be major industry drivers. The government's encouragement of using IoT and AI in healthcare will also help the market grow. Because of the increasing popularity of AR and VR in industrialized countries, there is substantial demand for these goods. This technology has replaced older therapeutic methods, which were costly for the patient and frequently produced subpar or unacceptable care. Compared to patient responses to traditional treatment methods, the data and information acquired by virtual reality exposure therapy are significantly more accurate and helpful. The data sets can then be used to create drug-based treatments after that. High costs and a lack of funding in emerging nations throughout the predicted era will likely restrain market expansion. The lack of awareness of digital diabetes therapy in underdeveloped countries is impeding market progress, and these factors will pose significant obstacles to the market's growth over the projection period. Furthermore, a significant barrier to expanding the virtual reality exposure therapy market is the intensifying competition among the key market competitors.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy market over the forecast years, with most of its revenue coming from Canada and the US. Patient and medical staff awareness of virtual reality exposure therapy's benefits for treating mental illness and other diseases is the critical element fueling this market's dominance. One of the main factors fueling market expansion in this sector is the increasing government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. Much money is being spent in the region to combine cutting-edge medical procedures with immersive technology, likely to hasten market expansion there. Similar to this, expanding regional markets would be encouraged by increased healthcare R&D. In addition, the Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Growth in virtual reality exposure therapy use in this market is expected due to increased stroke cases in nations like Japan, Taiwan, China, and India. Additionally, the fact that most workstation and electronic parts suppliers have their headquarters in Asia-Pacific would promote the adoption and understanding of such treatment.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy market include Firsthand Technology, Atheer, Medical Realities, Oculus VR, Echopixel, Osso VR, Surgical Theatre, Augmedic, and Truevision, among others. (Other companies include: Vicarious Surgical, Health Scholars, Oxford VR, Limbix, KineQuantum, Google, Proprio, Pious, Microsoft, Mindmaze, Samsung Electronics, ImmersiveTouch, Virtually Better, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Emotions, Vivid Vision, Karuna Labs, Fundamentalvar, Sentier, Augmented Intelligence, Reducept, Neuro Rehab VR, JOGO Health, Oncomfort, Virtualis, Six VR, FeelsGood, and Meta Medical VR).

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2020, The US company ImmersiveTouch, which offers a VR rehabilitation program for mental health, won a UK Digital Experience Award, and Oxford VR's (UK) mental health program took home the Gold Award for Best Use of Emerging Technology.

• In April 2020, Released April 2020, Oxford VR's (UK) automated virtual reality therapy was also featured in the NHSX Global Digital Exemplar. (GDE). The company's concept has been accepted and integrated into the NHS's Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) services, which provide mental health care.

Market Segments

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Components, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Virtual Reality Headset

• Virtual Reality Earphones

• Virtual Reality Software & Modules

• Virtual Reality Workstation

• Virtual Reality Position Tracker/ Sensors

• Biofeedback Monitor

• Other Components

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Mental Disorder & Addiction Management

• Stroke Management

• Pediatric Management

• Education & Medical Training

• Other Applications

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by End User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Therapy Clinics & Surgical Centers

• Research & Training Organizations

• Other End Users

Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

