MEDIA RELEASE: Australia’s Burraneer Rays Women’s Rugby Team to participate in Samoa’s 60th Independence Vodafone Sevens International Tournament

SAMOA, August 31 - Australia’s Burraneer Rays will arrive in Samoa on Tuesday ahead of the Samoa 60th Independence Vodafone Sevens tournament.

The Rays are one of Australia’s premier Women’s Rugby Clubs and the team is bursting with talent. Samoan Rugby legend and former Australian Wallaroo Se’ei Sa’u will coach the Rays during the tournament.

Ray’s Captain, Chloe Saunders said “the team can’t wait to arrive in Samoa. We are looking forward to playing against some strong Samoan teams”.

The team will engage with the community and visit some local schools during their trip.

Rugby Australia’s Pacific Partnerships Manager, Daniel Millis said “this is the first time an Australian team has been able to visit Samoa since COVID-19 closed borders throughout much of the Pacific. We are very grateful to Lakapi Samoa for the invitation to participate in this special tournament. Samoan rugby fans are some of the best fans in the world. Playing rugby in Samoa and engaging with the community will be a wonderful experience for the team”.

The Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports Program is supporting the Rays to represent Australia in Samoa and commemorate Samoa’s 60th Anniversary of Independence.