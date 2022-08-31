SAMOA 60TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

SAMOA, August 31 - (GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT): Samoa continues to commemorate this very special milestone in its history since it gained Independence in 1962 – its 60th Anniversary of self – government. As part of its year-long celebrations to earmark this incredible journey the Government of Samoa has scheduled a spectacular number of events to mark this historical period for the month of September.

The events organized from Sunday 4 September until Saturday 10 September 2022 follows;