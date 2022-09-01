Biochips Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025 | Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Biochips Market 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Biochip market is primarily driven by the rise in cancer, immunological disorders, and viral infections. Other factors driving the market growth include growth in geriatric population, increase in number of biochip applications and high adoption of personalized medicine. Factors such as high cost of biochip and lack of knowledge about it mainly hamper the market growth in emerging nations. Conversely, increase in R&D investment as well as government funding and high untapped market potential in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip and others. The DNA chip segment held the largest market share in 2017 and due to high adoption of DNA chip products, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, the protein chip segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Applications covered in the study include drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture and others.

Depending on the end user, the market is classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, educational and research institutes, and others. Among these, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in 2017 and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.7%.

Presence of large population, increase in disposable income, and improving patient awareness about biochips are projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market during the analysis period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biochip market along with current trends and future forecasts to clarify potential pockets of investment during the period 2018 to 2025.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market growth is provided.

• Identification of key drivers for changing market conditions, growth opportunities and major companies influencing this market globally and regionally are provided.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook in the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• bioMrieux S.A.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• HORIBA, Ltd.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

