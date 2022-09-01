Cosmetic Surgery Market Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2031

Cosmetic Surgery Market

Technological developments in the medical device industry to produce advanced cosmetic surgical products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities .

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of global cosmetic surgery market share is mainly driven by the growth of cosmetic surgical procedures; Increase in demand for aesthetic procedures; and increase in technological advancements in the health care sector. Technological developments in the medical device industry to produce advanced cosmetic surgical products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global cosmetic surgery market during the cosmetic surgery market forecast.

Moreover, the increase in the number of cosmetic surgical product approvals is fueling the growth of the cosmetic surgery market. For example, in January 2021, Johnson & Johnson, a medical device and pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new mentor MemoryGel Boost breast implant for breast augmentation in women.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

North America accounted for the majority of the global cosmetic surgery market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures is attributed to the increase in the number of cosmetic surgery product approvals, the presence of the cosmetic surgery industry, and advancements in healthcare, medical devices, and aesthetics in the region.

It is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in demand for beauty procedures, rapidly increasing emphasis on personal aesthetics among women, and increase in the number of female populations undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The market is segmented into breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty and others. The surgical segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period due to the increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures and the number of approvals for cosmetic surgery of breast implants.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global cosmetic surgery market. A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic. Cosmetic surgery procedures are non-emergency procedures significantly hampered revenue of aesthetic companies. According to the European Journal of Plastic surgery, in June 2021, it was reported that the total number of surgeries decreased by 23.5% after the COVID-19 outbreak.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By surgical procedure, the breast augmentation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By gender, the female segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By age group, the 30 to54 segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By provider, the hospitals & clinics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major companies profiled in the report Abbvie Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, cynosure inc, Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teoxane Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson

