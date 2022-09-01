Submit Release
Manchin Applauds Sparkz Decision To Build Manufacturing Site In West Virginia

August 31, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded Sparkz, a next-generation battery manufacturer, decision to manufacture zero-cobalt batteries in Taylor County, West Virginia. The plant will create 350 good-paying, long-term jobs.

“Engaging our strong and capable workforce here in West Virginia to manufacture batteries domestically is critical to our energy independence and stability. The Sparkz facility will create 350 good-paying, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing this initiative grow. We will continue to work closely together to bring more battery manufacturing here to the United States so we don’t have to rely on foreign supply chains for our energy needs.”

