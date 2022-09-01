Sonoma County wine retailer wins “Best of” competition in reader’s poll

Bottle Barn - Winner of the 2021 “Best of Sonoma County”

The award-winning Bottle Barn adds local recognition to its standing as a leading online wine seller, proving it’s “Where Wine Country Buys Wine”.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Rosa Bottle Barn is pleased to announce it is the winner of the 2021 “Best of Sonoma County” competition run by The Press Democrat. This Reader’s Choice award was also sponsored by the Redwood Credit Union as a way to support local businesses and the local economy, especially after the recent pandemic. Saying that shopping locally help create change and “a meaningful, bright future,” Redwood’s CEO spoke prior to announcing the winners.

Raising a glass of wine, Steve Falk, CEO/Publisher of the Press Democrat presented the winners, including Bottle Barn of Santa Rosa, which won the “Place to Buy Wine” category, beating the multiple locations of Oliver's Market and Miracle Plum, also of Santa Rosa.

Falk described the winners as an elite club and acknowledge the contributions of owners and employees of the businesses. Over 11,000 people participated in the poll. This was the sixth year that Bottle Barn has won the competition. Wine Director - Barry Herbst & Operations Director - Matt Helman accepted the award with warm smiles. Bottle Barn employees carefully curate the store’s collection, including many rare and locally-produced wines.

A number of wineries whose products are available at Bottle Barn also won awards. Bottle Barn has long been known as the place “where wine country buys wine,” as Sonoma County is one of the USA’s top fine wine producing regions. Bottle Barn sells wine online across the country through its website and new app as well as in its 15,000-square-foot retail store. The business started in 1990 and was recently recognized as among the Best Value Wine Retailers by Wine Enthusiast magazine.