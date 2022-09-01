Implantable Defibrillators Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Implantable defibrillator market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable Defibrillator market size was valued at $3,300.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,612.62 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. An implantable defibrillator is an implantable electronic device, which is effective for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) as well as for arrhythmia. The device can be programmed to detect an abnormal heart rate and to deliver shocks as per requirement. Implantable defibrillators are used to prevent sudden death in patients who sustained atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These devices are implanted inside patient’s body and perform defibrillation, pacing of heart, and cardioversion. Irregular heart rhythms that require ICD implant include bradycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.

Globally, it has been observed that maximum causes of deaths are caused due to heart diseases. This surge in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic health conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia, growth in preference for S-ICDs, and rise in awareness among patients regarding implantable defibrillators are expected to drive the implantable defibrillators market growth. Moreover, exposure of new technologies and increase in adoption of implantable defibrillators are expected to lead to spontaneous growth of the defibrillator market.

However, risk factors such as infection in the implanted area, sudden damage to veins where ICD leads are placed, and bleeding around the heart are some factors that hinders growth of the implantable defibrillator market. Moreover, lack of awareness toward availability of implantable defibrillator to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and adoption of these devices in low- and middle-income economies are projected to hamper the market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment currently dominates the global Implantable Defibrillators market and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as T-ICDs are the most commonly used devices to treat heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning.

• On the basis of region, in 2020, North America dominated the market in 2020, owing to rise in the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in the adoption of S-ICDs, high purchasing power, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable implantable defibrillator market growth during the forecast period due to its high population base, increasing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about ICD devices.

