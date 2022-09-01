Submit Release
OTOFLY Release iPhone 14 silicone case with 20 colors on September 6th 2022

NEW YORK, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple is tipped to announce the iPhone 14 on September 6th, 2022, OTOFLY iPhone 14 silicone case and iPhone 14 glass screen protector release at the same time and available at our amazon US store and OTOFLY official store.

This time silicone iPhone 14 case is fit for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 max, iPhone 14 pro, and the iPhone 14 pro max.

OTOFLY, born for color in 2015, creators of colorful silicone cases which always update new phone case colors, announced today the newest color product launch in company history with the release of 20 colors.

To date, more than 1 million iPhone cases have been sold nationwide. The new liquid silicone iPhone 14 case uses a 360° full-body drop protection inner microfiber cushion to resist impact and scratch in use. The fully wrapped camera and raised screen effectively provide maximum protection against bumps and shocks on the back and sides of the iPhone.

This iPhone 14 case is pleasingly simple. It is made of high-quality liquid silicone, safe and environmentally friendly, super soft, durable, and anti-yellowing. The design of fingerprint-proof and dust-proof ensuring a perfectly natural and clean display of your iPhone.

OTOFLY iPhone 14 case Details:
Compatible Phone Models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Material: Liquid Silicone
Colors: Red, Honey Yellow, Cloud Mauve, Sky Blue, Violet, Neon Pink, Bright Green, Stone, Pink, Black, Pine Green, Light Purple, Midnight Blue, White, Purple, Fluorescent Yellow, Space Gray, Calke Green, Light Brown, Emerald Green
·Support Apple MagSafe charger
·Raised edges that protect camera and screen

iPhone 14 glass screen protector Details:
Material: Tempered Glass

About OTOFLY

OTOFLY was established in 2015 and is an experienced American brand seller in the field of iPhone accessories. Believe in "Less is More" and we advocate environmental friendliness. We aspire to be one of the creators of minimalist aesthetics, we pursue nature and simplicity.

Instagram: @otofly_official
Website: https://www.otofly.co

Nancy LIN
OTOFLY
+86 150 6754 5089
email us here
