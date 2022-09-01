2022 Crop Dried Apricots Generall Overview

Aprifood | 12.5 Kg Carton Box Dried Apricots Aprifood 12.5 Kg Carton Box Sun Dried Apricots Aprifood 12.5 Kg Carton Box Diced Dried Apricots

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI, TURKEY, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now a day’s people are so busy in their personal and professional life that peoples don’t even have time to take care of their health properly. Also the availability of fresh fruits is rare for which various companies are coming with ready to eat fruit items known dried fruits.

The natural process of drying that is drying under the sun is used by them which are not only healthy but safe too. No hazardous gases or chemicals are used. The work area has been enclosed according to the European and AFI specification with epoxy flooring and anti bacterial tile walls. The well equipped microbiological laboratory is the specific feature of this company to provide quality products.

Dried Apricots are a very adorable looking fruits that are golden-orange in color. It is rich in fiber and beta-carotene that are known to be the first signs of summer. Today, there are many countries who deal with the trade business of this fruit because of its rising demand among various people across the globe. As they are not available year round, therefore they are usually found in the ‘Dry’ form.

Dried Apricots have a number of health benefits as well. The major advantages of consuming this fruit are that they are capable of protecting both your eyes and heart along with fighting away diseases because of its fiber content.

Health Benefits Of Aprifood Dried Apricots :

These yellow-orange fruits ( Dried Apricots ) are rich in vitamins and minerals , with a flavor ranging from sweet to sweet -tart , depending on the variety .

Has anti cancer properties

Improves heart health

Relives Asthma

Maintains Electrolyte Balance

Remedy for comsumption

Contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Contributes to normal muscle function

30 g contain %8 of the recommended fibre intake

Contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system

Relaxes the intestines and allows it to work regularly

Prevents intestinal knots

Regulates stomach functions and helps it work regularly

Helps to remove toxins and edema in our body

Regulates the sugar balance in our body, does not gain weight

Greatly reduces the risk of diabetes.

It is a great source of nutrients and energy for dieters.



Is it better to eat Fresh or Dried Apricots



When fruits are dehydrated, they lose some of their water content. This means that the nutrient concentration in dried fruit is higher than in fresh fruit. For example, a cup of Fresh Apricot contains more calories and carbohydrates, gram for gram, than a cup of Dried Apricots

However, the nutritional value of dried fruit isn’t just about calories and carbs. Dehydration also provides more concentrated enzymes, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants than fresh fruit. Since they do not need to be refrigerated, dried fruits also maintain their nutrients for longer than their fresh counterparts.

Some of the health benefits of Turkish Dried Apricots come from the fact that they contain fiber. Fiber is an important nutrient that helps keep you regular and can also help lower cholesterol levels. Even better if the Dried Apricots has an added probiotic.

Dried Apricots can also be a good source of antioxidants. These substances help protect your cells from damage and may have various health benefits. For instance, some research suggests that antioxidants found in Aprifood Dried Apricots may help improve bone density.

Overall, dried fruit is a healthy snack option and there are many options to choose from - including raisins, apricots, cherries, plums, figs, and dates. However, because of their concentrated amount of calories, sugar and fiber - more gram for gram - it’s important to eat dried fruits in moderation.

