Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market to be Driven at a CAGR of 8% in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic fruits and vegetables market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, form end use, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 35.2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 55.8 Billion
The growth of the global market for organic fruits and vegetables is driven by the rising health awareness among masses. The shifting preference of consumers towards chemical free food products owing to the high health benefits and increased nutrition value is anticipated to bolster the demand for organic labelled fruits and vegetables.
Additionally, the organic farming practices includes utilisation of natural fertilizers which aids in reducing the air and water pollution thereby benefiting the environment. Moreover, the increasing arable land under organic cultivation and rising focus on sustainable farming practices is likely to propel the growth for organic fruits and vegetable market over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic fruits and vegetables refer to the fruits and vegetables cultivated or processed without use of any hormones, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), chemicals, or artificial flavourings. The farming practices used for production of organic fruits and vegetables includes utilisation of natural fertilisers such as manure among others for crop growth.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market
By product type, the market is bifurcated into:
Organic Fruits
Organic Vegetables
On the basis of form, the industry can be categorised into:
Fresh
Frozen
Based on end use, the market can be segmented into:
Residential
Commercial
On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be divided into:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Sales Channels
Others
The regional markets for organic fruits and vegetables include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for organic fruits and vegetables. This can be attributed to high disposable income and increased expenditure on health and related products. Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to follow North America due to rising health awareness and increased spending on chemical free, organic labelled fruits and vegetables.
Additionally, the increasing vegan population is expected to increase the demand for fresh organic fruits and vegetables thereby aiding the regional market. However, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing awareness and government initiatives promoting organic will likely bolster the regional growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are The WhiteWave Foods Company, General Mills Inc., Green Organic Vegetables Inc., and a few others.
