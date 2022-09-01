SliceSpace uses WeFunder to offer a crowdfunding opportunity to get involved with the platform.

SliceSpace is in the process of building a marketplace for fractionalized commercial real estate ownership. The platform will make commercial real estate ownership simple, affordable, and accessible to anyone, anywhere.

The commercial real estate space in the US has grown significantly in the past couple of years, especially in 2022. SliceSpace shares that the all-property index increased to 24%, making it 14% higher than before the pandemic. Real estate investors have wanted to invest in commercial properties, which have remained largely inaccessible to the general public. As the volume of commercial real estate transactions grows, SliceSpace is stepping in to help the general public access commercial real estate investing.

SliceSpace Inc, a marketplace for fractionalized commercial real estate ownership, is opening up investment in the platform to the public. The company is inviting the general public to support the creation of the platform, which is in its last 2-3 months before launch.

The launch of SliceSpace will redefine commercial real estate, allowing people to own bits of commercial properties. For a long time, investing in commercial real estate has only been available to institutions and high-net-worth individuals and only a pipe dream for the general public. Through this platform, SliceSpace changes the face of property ownership by fractionalizing commercial real estate for access by the general public.

The SliceSpace technology will allow the company to buy bits of commercial real estate from the owners, leaving them with 51% ownership. As a facilitator, SliceSpace will transfer the property bits to a new LLC where the general public can purchase slices of the property. The property slices will be held on the Algorand Blockchain. The number of slices an individual owns will represent their ownership stake on the property. Once launched, people will be able to purchase slice tokens with Bitcoin, Ethereum, credit cards, debit cards, and other major cryptocurrencies.

SliceSpace has set itself apart on WeFunder as a premier real estate investment company that is changing the future of the commercial real estate space. In crowdfunding through WeFunder, SliceSpace is able to scale at a much faster rate than through traditional means. The company is dedicated to providing the easiest way to own commercial real estate through slice investment. The public can support this innovative platform by contributing to the creation and establishment of SliceSpace.

“At SliceSpace, we imagine a future where anyone can be a real estate owner - allowing people to own a slice of the buildings they work in, the apartments they live in, and even their favorite venues. We bridge the gap between traditional commercial real estate and the general public by enabling individuals to receive rent on a daily basis.”

SliceSpace is founded on the pillars of innovation and change. Commercial real estate needs to be accessible to the public. SliceSpace will make the industry inclusive to all people by providing accessible and affordable bits of commercial property that regular individuals can purchase and own anywhere.

To meet this objective, SliceSpace is creating a marketplace where commercial real estate owners can sell tokenized versions of equity. SliceSpace shares that this new approach unlocks equity in the asset, creates liquidity, and promotes ownership for locals. Including communities in commercial real estate ownership allows people to own a part of their community and feel responsible for its development.

“Our platform allows people to own commercial properties in slices of properties, better known as tokens on our platform. Owning these tokens affords you similar perks as owning regular real estate, including rental income, appreciation of the asset, and a say in the property management.”

Visit the website to learn more about how SliceSpace is changing the commercial real estate landscape and how people can invest in Slice Spaces.

