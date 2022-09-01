HRS Custom Gloves Signs MLB Reliever To Its Team

Professional baseball player, Jarlin Garcia, is set to join the HRS team as its newest member.

Jarlin Garcia, the newest member of the HRS (Hit Run Steal) team, is playing in his 3rd season for the professional team in San Francisco. His signing onto HRS as a brand ambassador for its custom baseball gloves, comes off one of his best years in 2021 where he showed that he is really starting to find his groove as a professional. During the regular season, he made 58 appearances, throwing 68.2 innings and averaged 6.3 hits, 2.4 walks, 8.9 strikeouts per 9 innings, had a record of 6-3 and carried a 2.63 ERA.

The team at HRS (Hit Run Steal) couldn’t be happier with the deal, saying, “We are ecstatic to have him represent our company at the professional level and adding Jarlin to the team is a big step for our brand. We are excited to see our gloves in action on the field in a professional game and look forward to working with him.” This new deal will make Jarlin Garcia the first major league signing by the HRS (Hit Run Steal) team.

About the company

Hit Run Steal (HRS) was founded in 2016 with the mission of helping every child play baseball or softball at the highest level they choose. “We noticed a lack of affordable, quality training products in the market and wanted to change that. We are passionate about baseball and softball and wanted to share that passion with young athletes through our products” a team member said. To further align with the company mission, HRS (Hit Run Steal) offers all customers and visitors to their website access to free pitching and hitting drills from former professional players.

HRS offers custom baseball and softball gloves for all players no matter their position. Their custom glove team is working hard to continue the growth of their brand. “We are putting in a lot of time and effort to continue the growth with our custom glove lineup. We specialize in custom pitcher's gloves, custom catcher's mitts, custom first base mitts, and custom fielder’s gloves. We make sure we are using only the highest quality leathers for our gloves and we feel we make the best custom gloves available on the market” the team stated. With a wide range of options to choose from, players can truly design a one-of-a-kind glove.

Please visit www.hitrunsteal.com to learn more about the company and its products.

