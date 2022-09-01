Submit Release
Aquia Inc. Wins Subcontract from Coforma to Develop Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Complaint Submission Portal

The veteran-owned small business will bring DevSecOps expertise to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CMS

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced that it has been awarded a subcontract from Coforma to support its one-year, $4 million contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Under the contract, Coforma will develop a digital minimum viable product (MVP) to facilitate patient-provider dispute resolution, including the front-end complaint submission portal and all of the back-end workflows supporting the tracking and resolution of action.

As a subcontractor, Aquia will bring DevSecOps expertise to the project to integrate security engineering into the program lifecycle and also ensure the master boot record (MBR) aligns with CMS organizational security and compliance policies and requirements.

"We are so proud to be supporting Coforma on this important mission for federal healthcare beneficiaries," said David Maskeroni, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Aquia Inc. "I worked with the Office of Legislation and Office of Hearings at CMS back when the Affordable Care Act was just getting started; it's great to see the dispute resolution scope expanding and being focused on the human receiving services. Coforma is the perfect team to get this next level of maturity off the ground."

CMS is the largest agency in the federal government by expenditure and is responsible for the personally identifiable and personal health information of more than 177 million people in the United States.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

