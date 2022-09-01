Camping World Provides Order to Begin Shipping Over 10,000 Cases of Be Water to Jackson Mississippi

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. INKW announced today that the Company has received an order from Camping World to begin shipping over 10,000 cases of BE WATERTM to Jackson, Mississippi to assist with the city's catastrophic water crisis that has left the entire metropolitan area without access to running water.

The crisis has left Jackson residents without water for basic necessities including such sanitary basics as washing hands or flushing toilets. The city's water system has been plagued with problems for years and officials have had concerns of a failure for some time prior to the recent implosion and catastrophic failure.

Camping World contacted Greene Concepts to arrange for the immediate pickup and shipment of over 10,000 cases, roughly seven truckloads, of BE WATERTM to Jackson, Mississippi for distribution. The shipments will begin immediately. Camping World has indicated to Greene Concepts that it should prepare for additional subsequent shipments to Jackson following this initial amazing donation.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, "I am extremely moved by the huge generosity of Camping World to provide the residents of Jackson some immediate relief by contacting us to provide life sustaining drinking water for immediate shipment. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Jackson during a crisis that most of us cannot even imagine. The generosity that Camping World has shown in humanitarian relief efforts time and time again goes beyond compare. I encourage everyone on their next visit to Camping World to thank all the associates for being part of such a great caring company."

