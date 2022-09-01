Fantasy Premier League Tips, Guides and More

The start of the 2022–23 Premier League season is finally here, and anticipation for a new fantasy league season is growing. Excitingly, here are some fantasy Premier League tips and guides.

Despite the fact that there are many fantasy football games available online, the Fantasy Premier League (popularly called FPL) is unquestionably the most played fantasy game in the world. It gives players the ability to compete against friends and foes around the world.

For the coming season, iSoccer has decided to reward its loyal fans and readers with a chance to win a share of the 500,000 pot winnings for the 22/23 season.

Fantasy Premier League Tips

The Fantasy Premier League is one of the best and most popular fantasy leagues in the world. iSoccer is here to help with all fantasy premier league needs. Here is a compilation of some of the best tips for the upcoming season.

It is a competition between sports fans who aim to pick the best teams in their league and win money. This season is just around the corner, and these are some of the tips that can help improve chances of winning this year's competition. The tips are based on statistics, player analysis, team trends and other factors to enhance and encourage informed decisions during the game.

1. Pick the captaincy wisely

It is important to pick the right captain for any team, as this could make or break the chances of success for that season.

2. Play a mixed team

The mixed team is one of the best ways to get ahead in fantasy Premier League tips 2022-23. The mixed team gives an opportunity to play with players from different leagues and divisions. This can help in building a strong squad.

Picking up some players from lower leagues can help with the formation of a very competitive team which can be used to win matches and challenge for trophies in the league. Also try to pick up players from higher leagues with high potential who may have not been playing much this season due to injuries etc.

3. Try new strategies

Also, try some new strategies this season. Especially for newbies playing fantasy premier league tips 2022-23 and don’t know much about how it works yet.

How To Sign up for the Fantasy Premier League?

The first step is to have an account on the official Premier League website. Go to the game's official website. Click "Sign Up Now" to create one in order to create a team for the 2022–23 Fantasy Premier League.

The next step is to choose a team name after completing the appropriate data. Next comes the most fun part: selecting players!

Following that, each FPL manager is given a £100 million budget and is required to select a total of 15 players. It consists of; two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders, and three attackers. Each player can only choose a maximum of three players from each Premier League squad.

Players can make unlimited transfers until 6:30 pm (1:30 pm ET) on Friday, August 5 - an hour and a half before the opening Premier League game of the new season. Also, there is an 'Auto Pick' option where the game chooses an entire team for the player.

The basic aim of Fantasy Premier League is to accumulate as many points as possible across the entire 2022-23 season. More information can be found on the website, and also the Official Twitter Handle of the game.

What Do I Need To Know About The iSOCCER Mini-League?

The iSoccer mini-league promises to make the 22/23 FPL season a memorable one for its loyal readers and fans. Audience get to compete with hundreds of managers in a "free" and "open" league to everyone. Additionally, they stand a chance to win a share of the N500,000 pot winnings made available.

The leagues will be created every month, and at the end of the month, the top 3 managers get to walk away with N10,000 each. This would be the case for 9 months (Note: November and December will be joined as one as a result of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar).

It doesn't stop at that, all managers that end up in the top 5 on every Gameweek (for the 38 weeks of FPL football), will each get recharge vouchers worth N1,000 each.

Related: Win Prizes With Complete Sports And RealFevr

How to be a part? Just register and create a team on the official FPL site. Afterwards, join the iSoccer mini-league for the month of August (click on the link or use code – fo90wa).

Ensure to comment the team name immediately after joining the League for confirmation. Good luck and let’s see in September!

NOTE: All comments should be made on iSoccer website.

Media Contact

ISoccerNG

Solomon Ojeagbase

+234-08056053044

Nigeria