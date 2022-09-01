USD 99.99 billion in Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Size with 52% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the SaaS market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 99.99 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11%. Technavio categorizes the global software as a service (SaaS) market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the software as a service (SaaS) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS will significantly drive the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing use of vertical SaaS is one of the primary software as a service market trends. However, the issues associated with system integration will be a major challenge for the software as a service (SaaS) market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The software as a service (SaaS) market report is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions. Due to digitalization, various companies and organizations from this region are adopting SaaS solutions. This will facilitate the software as a service market growth in North America over the forecast period.

52% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions. Due to digitalization, various companies and organizations from this region are adopting SaaS solutions. This will facilitate the software as a service market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The software as a service (SaaS) market share growth in the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. The public cloud delivers IT services over the Internet or through virtualization. Such IT services are offered by third-party providers. They are available to multi-tenants that want to use or purchase them. Vendors offer such services on a subscription-based model based on the computing resources consumed. The public cloud segment is growing as various SMEs have embraced public SaaS. Public SaaS offers a wide scope for data recovery. It also provides software programs with the necessary functionality, so the user simply needs to log in and access the software.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc: The company offers software as a service in three areas such as providing systems integration and technology services for clients seeking to implement third party SaaS solutions, assisting clients with planning, developing, and hosting their own SaaS applications to offer to their customers, and building, hosting and running own SaaS solutions.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers software as a Service under the brand, Adobe Creative Cloud.



Alphabet Inc. : The company offers software as a service through Google Cloud

Amazon.com Inc. : The company offers Software as a Service through its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP : The company offers HPE OneSphere, a SaaS-based multi-cloud management solution for on-premises and public clouds

International Business Machines Corp.



Microsoft Corp.



Oracle Corp.



Salesforce.com Inc.



SAP SE

Access vendor-specific profiles and their product offerings

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 99.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

