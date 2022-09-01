Amazon Marketing Agency Profit Whales delivers customized solutions for e-commerce brands to scale on Amazon and beyond

Profit Whales offers customized Amazon advertising solutions and experienced guidance for e-commerce sellers to increase their sales on the Amazon platform.

E-commerce businesses throughout the world recognize how important it is to establish a strong online presence. However, most e-commerce sellers don’t know how to push their brands forward. Platforms like Amazon allow businesses to be discovered by their audiences, but these brands need to know how to position themselves for success.

Profit Whales is a full-service marketing agency that helps e-commerce brands scale on Amazon and beyond. The agency uses a cross-platform approach to increase sales and accelerate growth. According to Profit Whales, Amazon Advertising business is booming with 18% quarterly growth. These figures can help e-commerce sellers transform their businesses.

Amazon marketing companies like Profit Whales know what metrics matter to growing an Amazon brand and leverage them to accelerate sales success. Profit Whales has generated more than $1B in ad sales for clients. The marketing agency is also an Advanced Amazon Ads Partner, Pinterest, and Google Ads partner.

“Our first-hand experience as Amazon sellers has taught us the necessity of an informed method for reaching the masses and building an enduring brand. Utilizing marketing and advertising best practices increases revenue into the business and grows brand awareness providing the resources and opportunities required for successful and sustained scaling.”

Profit Whales helps businesses build synergy across ad platforms to maximize the efficacy of marketing budgets and increase conversion rates. The marketing agency shares that content is central to any online business. That is why Profit Whales is committed to helping businesses articulately communicate the value they bring to audiences. Through A/B testing, Profit Whales tests and tracks new marketing channels and improves brand content to build a strong presence.

As an Amazon Agency, Profit Whales supports brands across a multitude of marketing services to deliver significant growth for brands on and off Amazon. The agency also employs a unique and time-tested Amazon PPC campaign structure and software to see to the creation and success of advertising campaigns. These successes can then be optimized and compounded for long-term business growth.

