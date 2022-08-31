Submit Release
Seniors benefit from age-friendly grants to B.C. communities

CANADA, August 31 - To support seniors in leading active and independent lives, $500,000 in grants for age-friendly assessments, planning and projects have been awarded to 25 communities in B.C., including four Indigenous communities.

An age-friendly community is one that ensures senior residents live active, inclusive, socially engaged and independent lives. Examples of projects for 2022 are Burnaby’s strategic plan to prepare and support isolated seniors before and during emergency situations, establishing a walking-tour poetry program that supports local small businesses in White Rock, and research, engagement, and planning for safe home-sharing options for seniors in Williams Lake.

“Taking care of our seniors and making sure they have access to the supports and services they need to live fulfilling lives is a priority for our government,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Creating age-friendly communities is an important part of this as it helps seniors remain independent. I look forward to seeing the great initiatives proposed by the grant recipients come to life.”

This year, 37 local and Indigenous governments submitted applications for:

  • Stream 1 grants for as much as $25,000 for age-friendly assessments and action plans; or
  • Stream 2 grants for as much as $15,000 for age-friendly projects.

“It’s important for seniors to feel included and comfortable in their communities as they age,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care. “These age-friendly assessments, action plans and projects will help our seniors age in place and be socially engaged and active members of their communities.”

The Age-friendly Communities Grant Program focuses on equity, sustainability and multi-sector partnerships. Some examples of programs popular with communities are related to housing, climate and emergency plans for a diverse population of seniors, gathering spaces for seniors and Elders, and inclusive physical activity and social programming.

“Now, more than ever, age-friendly communities planning and implementation are important steps for the shifting demographics in Canada,” said Jodi Mucha, executive director, BCHC. “We are thrilled to be delivering this program and working to build on local and Indigenous communities’ capacity to create and sustain age-friendly communities.”

BC Healthy Communities Society (BCHC) is a provincewide not-for-profit organization that facilitates the ongoing development of healthy, thriving and resilient communities. The program is a partnership between the provincial government and BCHC. Since 2015, BCHC has worked in partnership with the Province to deliver the capacity-building component of an age-friendly BC. This year, BCHC is administering the redesigned grant program.

Learn More:

For more information about the Age-friendly Communities Grant program, visit: bchealthycommunities.ca/programs/age-friendly-communities

For more information about BC Healthy Communities, visit: http://bchealthycommunities.ca/  

A backgrounder follows.

