Projects in eastern Kootenay-Boundary region will reduce community wildfire risk

CANADA, August 31 - Work is underway to enhance forest resilience to protect against the effects of wildfire and climate change in the eastern Kootenay-Boundary region.

Through a provincial investment of $25 million, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) has funded 22 new community projects, including six in the eastern Kootenay-Boundary region. This includes work to reduce wildfire risk, while enhancing wildlife habitat, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from slash pile burning, and support forest recreation and ecological resiliency.

“The Forest Enhancement Society of BC is a proven partner in delivering projects on the ground that protect people from wildfire risks and reduce emissions from slash pile burning,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests. “Along with the historic investments in Budget 2022 to transform the BC Wildfire Service into a year-round service and double funding for proactive wildfire prevention, these new projects funded by FESBC will help build communities that are safer and more resilient to climate change.”

Wildfire-mitigation projects funded in the Kootenay-Boundary region include:

Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative, $223,125 – Planning and treatment work on priority areas identified in a community wildfire protection plan. When finished, the work will create landscape-level fuel breaks around Harrop and Procter.

Kaslo and District Community Forest Society, $89,980 – Fuel treatments conducted after a harvest will fireproof a stand close to Kaslo. Low-value fibre will be fully used.

Kaslo and District Community Forest Society, $98,150 – A manual thinning and pruning treatment will reduce fuel loading in a well-used recreation area close to Kaslo.

Kaslo and District Community Forest Society, $41,520 – Work will be planned for an area that has been identified as a fuel break in a landscape-level wildfire plan.

Creston Valley Forest Corporation, $1,249,825 – The goal of the project is to develop plans and treat areas within community watersheds in and around the town of Creston.

Shuswap Indian Band, $664,724 – The project includes planning and treatment work in an area north of the Shuswap community. Fibre from the project will be fully used.

“FESBC is thrilled that communities will be able to continue this important work to reduce their wildfire risk to better protect their residents and important infrastructure,” said Steve Kozuki, executive director, FESBC. “These newly funded projects take a proactive approach to reduce the risks of wildfire and many will also improve wildlife habitat, increase the health of forests so they are more resilient to climate change, and use the left-over wood waste to make green energy. Achieving multiple objectives is good forest management and good value for money.”

Work has already begun, and all projects are expected to be complete by March 2024. To date, approved funding from the FESBC 2022-23 Funding Program totals $14 million. Additional applications through the FESBC portal are welcome and will be accepted until the $25-million fund has been allocated.

Since 2016, FESBC has supported more than 260 projects throughout B.C. Sixty-three of these projects have been led by First Nations and another 23 have significant First Nations’ involvement. FESBC projects have reduced wildfire risk in 120 communities and have created more than 2,100 full-time jobs.

“The funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC will help us to continue the critical work that we started back in 2019. Without the FESBC funding program, none of the work we have done to date would have been possible,” said Daniel Gratton, forest manager, Creston Community Forest. “The wildfire reduction projects the Creston Community Forest will continue really tie in well with the guiding principles of B.C.’s community forest program. Some of these include providing local jobs, creating more resilient forests in the face of climate change and helping to ensure our community continues responsible land stewardship. News that we had received additional FESBC funding was extremely welcoming!”

As part of the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, the Province will work toward near elimination of slash pile burning by 2030 and will divert materials away from slash piles and into bioproduct development. This will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while creating new opportunities in British Columbia’s expanding forest bioeconomy.

The $25 million provided to FESBC is a component of $359 million announced in Budget 2022 to protect British Columbians from wildfires, including $145 million to strengthen the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC.

“Each of the wildfire mitigation projects coming to the Kootenays represents a huge step toward to making our communities safer for residents and visitors and more resilient to the effects of climate change,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “These investments mean that we can protect our ecosystems and our communities, and promote healthy and sustainable forest practices.”

FESBC is a Crown agency established in 2016 to advance the environmental and resource stewardship of the province’s forests by preventing wildfires and mitigating wildfire impacts, improving damaged or low-value forests, improving wildlife habitat, supporting the use of fibre from damaged or low-value forests, and treating forests to improve the management of greenhouse gases.

Learn More:

Forest Enhancement Society of BC: https://www.fesbc.ca/

To view funded projects, visit: https://www.fesbc.ca/minister-of-forests-announces-new-projects-funded-by-fesbc/