DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER RESTORATION

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Capitol had power restored today following internal equipment failure that caused loss of power beginning Saturday, August 27. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) worked with Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and its contractors to quickly assess and resolve the problem.

Moving forward, DAGS will closely monitor the performance of the State Capitol’s electrical system over the next several months to prevent any further disruption of State business. We apologize for any inconvenience caused due to our equipment failure. DAGS thanks its contractors, the Honolulu Fire Department, and HECO for their immediate response, professionalism, and expertise.

