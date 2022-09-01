Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,416 in the last 365 days.

DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER RESTORATION

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Capitol had power restored today following internal equipment failure that caused loss of power beginning Saturday, August 27. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) worked with Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and its contractors to quickly assess and resolve the problem.

Moving forward, DAGS will closely monitor the performance of the State Capitol’s electrical system over the next several months to prevent any further disruption of State business. We apologize for any inconvenience caused due to our equipment failure. DAGS thanks its contractors, the Honolulu Fire Department, and HECO for their immediate response, professionalism, and expertise.

# # #

For Information Contact:
Tony Benabese, Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services
Email: [email protected]

You just read:

DAGS PRESS RELEASE: HAWAII STATE CAPITOL POWER RESTORATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.