Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.4 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 6,400 jobs for a total of 2,719,800 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 8,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 15,100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised June 2022 rate of 3.6 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in July 2021, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.4 percent.



Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for July 2022 was 2,724,100, of which 2,631,000 were employed and 93,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.4 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,031,000, of which 2,932,600 were employed and 98,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.2 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,421,300, of which 3,302,000 were employed and 119,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.5 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.2 percentage points while the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 3,100, while the number of employed increased by 53,800, and the number of unemployed decreased by 50,700. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 6,400, while the number of employed increased by 62,400, and the number of unemployed decreased by 56,200. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 4,400, while the number of employed increased by 69,300 and the number of unemployed decreased by 65,100. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and Suburban Ring decreased by 1.9 percentage points from a year ago.



Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 6,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 8,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 15,100 jobs over-the-month. Five private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in information (1,200 jobs); professional and business services (3,400 jobs); education and health services (4,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality (1,900 jobs) and other services (900 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in manufacturing (-200 jobs); mining, logging & construction (-700 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (-500 jobs) and financial activities (-2,100 jobs). Government overall decreased by 15,100 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 2,800 jobs, state government increased by 10,200 jobs and the local government decreased by 28,100 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 60,600 jobs. The private sector increased by 67,500 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 6,900 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (400 jobs); mining, logging & construction (1,400 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (8,300 jobs); information (1,900 jobs) professional and business services (10,600 jobs); educational and health services (15,600 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (31,000 jobs) and other services (2,400 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-4,100 jobs). Government overall decreased by 6,900 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 7,200 jobs, State government increased 5,500 jobs and the local government decreased 5,200 jobs.