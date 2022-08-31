Submit Release
Hunters who donate wings help F&G manage forest grouse populations

As folks head out to look for forest grouse over the next few weeks, Fish and Game biologists would like to remind hunters to keep an eye out for "wing barrels.' These are trash cans with Fish and Game logos on them, located throughout the region at key access points, with instructions for depositing a single wing from each bird.  

Fish and Game uses these wings to gather sex and age data on harvested birds, which provides information on brood success, hatch timing, and sex ratios. This helps monitor grouse populations, and can help explain annual variations in harvest rates and success.  

We appreciate hunters' help with this important piece of data on our forest grouse, and wish them good luck this hunting season.  

 

