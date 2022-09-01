ImStem Biotechnology Appoints CNS and Rare Disease Veteran Rami Levin as its Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON, CT, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImStem Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies to treat serious diseases with high unmet needs, announced today the appointment of Rami Levin as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.
Mr. Levin is a seasoned biotech leader with over 26 years of experience in central nervous system disorders and rare diseases. Mr. Levin most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies for rare disease patients. While at Saniona, he built the company’s corporate office and hired the executive team in the U.S. and raised significant amount of capital to advance its clinical programs. Prior to joining Saniona, Mr. Levin was the President of Sobi Inc., the North American affiliate of Sobi, where he built and led the organization from infancy to a team of over 300 employees and generated over half a billion USD in annual revenue. Mr. Levin’s experience in mergers and acquisitions resulted in the successful acquisitions of Gamifant®, the first FDA approved treatment for primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH), and Synagis, the only FDA approved prophylaxis for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Prior to Sobi Inc., Mr. Levin held commercial leadership roles of increasing strategic importance for 18 years at Merck Serono and Schering AG.
We are very excited to welcome Rami to ImStem as our CEO, a role to which he brings years of highly relevant experience for the continuing development of the company. Rami has a proven track record in many areas critical to ImStem, including CNS indications, Multiple Sclerosis, rare diseases, capital raises and building organizations. Rami is an ideal fit for ImStem,” said Michael Men, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ImStem Biotechnology, Inc.
“I am very honored to be taking on this tremendously exciting role with ImStem and overseeing the next stage in the company’s development,” said Rami Levin. “This is an important moment in the growth of ImStem, as it aims to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are potentially treated with regenerative and cellular therapies.”
Mr. Levin earned his MBA from the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University in Israel, majoring in International Marketing and has a BSc in Biology from Tel Aviv University.
About Imstem Biotechnology, Inc.:
ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. aspires to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are potentially treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases.
For more information, visit: www.imstem.com.
