Berlin Barracks / Cruelty to Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:8/24/22 @1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brush Hill Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals
ACCUSED: Louis Sanborn
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Brush Hill in Williamstown. Further investigation revealed Sanborn had significantly underfed and malnourished his family dog while in his possession. Sanborn was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/28/22 at 0800 hours
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/22 @0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
