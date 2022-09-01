Berlin Barracks / Cruelty to Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:8/24/22 @1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brush Hill Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals

ACCUSED: Louis Sanborn

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Brush Hill in Williamstown. Further investigation revealed Sanborn had significantly underfed and malnourished his family dog while in his possession. Sanborn was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/28/22 at 0800 hours

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/22 @0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.