Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Annual 202Creates Month with Celebration at the Wharf

Washington, DC – On Thursday, September 1, at 6 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will kick off 202Creates, the annual month-long celebration of DC’s entrepreneurial and creative communities. The celebration will include live performances, DJs, musical and artistic activations, and more.

Mayor Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016 to celebrate DC’s vibrant creative community, which includes musicians, performing artists, filmmakers, tech entrepreneurs, culinary and cosmetology industries, sports, entertainment, fashion, visual artists, production support companies, and creative entrepreneurs who contribute to the city’s creative economy.

For more information on events happening during 202Creates Month, please visit 202creates.com/event-calendar. The public can RSVP for the kickoff at 202createsmonth.com.

When:

Thursday, September 1

District Pier @ the Wharf will begin at 6 pm

Mayor Bowser to deliver remarks at 7:25 pm

202Creates Pop-Up Lounge at La Vie Rooftop will begin at 8 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Dr. Angie Gates, Director, Office of Cable, Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment

Where:

District Pier @ The Wharf

101 District Square SW

La Vie Rooftop

88 District Square SW

*Closest Metro Stations: Waterfront and L’Enfant Plaza Metro Stations*

*Closest Bikeshare Stations: Maine Ave & 9th St SW *

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or any of the social media platforms below.

