U.S. Chamber Endorses Congressman Pete Sessions for Texas’ 17th Congressional District

Waco, T.X. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Congressman Pete Sessions (R) to represent Texas’ Seventeenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Pete is a leader who has delivered results for the constituents and businesses of Texas’ Seventeenth Congressional District,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief of Staff Ron Eidshaug. “He supports free enterprise and the American business community, and he deeply understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Central Texas. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Sessions for re-election.”

“As a former Chairman of the Board of a local chamber in North Texas, I learned firsthand how important free enterprise is to investment, jobs, and opportunities for the future,” said Congressman Sessions. “I am proud to receive this endorsement as an advocate for American business. I look forward to working with the U.S. Chamber to build more investment and opportunity across not only the 17th District of Texas, but across America.”