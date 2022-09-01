U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Robert Aderholt for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Robert Aderholt (R) to represent Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Aderholt has a record of leading and relentlessly delivering for his constituents,” said Moore Hallmark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs. “He understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Alabama. Rep. Aderholt’s commitment to pro-growth policies and free enterprise have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support his re-election.”

“My main priority is economic growth, and I work constantly with local businesses and local Chambers of Commerce to promote investment and economic development while reducing harmful regulations,” said Congressman Aderholt. “I’m happy to receive the Chamber’s endorsement for this election. I look forward to continuing to make Alabama’s business climate one of the best in the nation.”