Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,367 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Robert Aderholt for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Robert Aderholt (R) to represent Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Aderholt has a record of leading and relentlessly delivering for his constituents,” said Moore Hallmark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs. “He understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Alabama. Rep. Aderholt’s commitment to pro-growth policies and free enterprise have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support his re-election.”

“My main priority is economic growth, and I work constantly with local businesses and local Chambers of Commerce to promote investment and economic development while reducing harmful regulations,” said Congressman Aderholt. “I’m happy to receive the Chamber’s endorsement for this election. I look forward to continuing to make Alabama’s business climate one of the best in the nation.”

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Robert Aderholt for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.