Dela Rosa: No better time than now to pass ADAC measure

PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release
August 31, 2022

Dela Rosa: No better time than now to pass ADAC measure

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has emphasized that there is no better time than the 19th Congress to pass his bill on the institutionalization of an anti-drug abuse council (ADAC) in every local government unit (LGU).

Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, urged his colleagues to swiftly pass the measure on Wednesday during the hearing of the panel on Senate Bill No. 203, which he authored, or the "Anti-Drug Abuse Council Law," as well as Senator Jinggoy Estrada's Senate Bill No. 470 on the same topic.

The Mindanaoan Senator emphasized that now is the right time to pass the measure for a drug-free, crime-free Philippines.

"I am confident that all of us - government agencies and Local Government Units - are one in our commitment to finally live in a drug-free, crime-free Philippines. I believe there is no better time than now. Ipasa na natin ito," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa believes that the measure deliberated in the Senate plenary during the 18th Congress will provide a clear-cut path for its swift passage in the 19th Congress.

"Sayang, konti na lang, batas na sana. Kung may sapat lang tayong oras noong nakaraang Kongreso, naipasa na sana natin ito. However, as Chairperson of this Committee, I choose to take a more positive outlook. All our diligence and rigor have not gone to waste; our hard work in the 18th Congress helped make sure that today, in the 19th Congress, we have a more clear-cut path to follow. A clear-cut path that makes way for the swift passage of this measure into law," Dela Rosa said.

The former top cop considers the passage of the ADAC law as an additional weapon to win the war against illegal drugs.

"We have gained so much ground and tactical victories in our war on drugs. Battles are fought in our streets but the halls of the Congress can provide our law enforcement additional weapons to win this war," Dela Rosa said.



