Collaborative efforts close stash house at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station working together with local law enforcement officials closed a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred on August 30, when Border Patrol agents working together with Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2 and Webb County Attorney’s Office closed a stash house located on Malinche Avenue. Border Patrol agents were able to apprehended at total of 14 undocumented individuals found inside the residence. They were all in the country illegally and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. Six of the individuals had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol.

These apprehensions were a result of a collaborative effort between Laredo Sector Border Patrol and our law enforcement partners who continue to work diligently to stop the housing of undocumented individuals in our communities.

All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.