New San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin

San Ysidro Port of Entry's new Port Director Mariza Marin.

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing the appointment of a new Port Director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Mariza Marin.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve the communities of Tijuana and San Diego, my hometown. The women and men of CBP at the San Ysidro Port of Entry work tirelessly to keep our nation and communities safe, while ensuring the prosperity and health of our binational communities. I am privileged and humbled to lead such an amazing workforce into the future,” said Port Director Mariza Marin.

The San Ysidro Port Director oversees all operations, budget, personnel, and enforcement at the nation’s busiest border crossing, located between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico. CBP officers at San Ysidro process approximately one out of every ten people who enter the U.S. nationwide, inspecting almost 100,000 persons for entry into the U.S. daily at the 24-hour crossing, while providing safety and security at the border, stopping illegal activity. Port Director Marin will also oversee CBP operations at the Cross Border Xpress, a first of its kind public/private venture that serves as an enclosed pedestrian bridge directly connecting San Diego with the international airport in Tijuana, Mexico. Port Director Marin will also have oversight of the Port of San Diego which covers international commercial and private air operations and maritime commercial and cruise ship operations.

San Ysidro is the largest and busiest border crossing within the San Diego Field Office, which covers the six land border crossings between California and Mexico. The ports within the San Diego Field Office are responsible for seizing approximately half of all fentanyl and half of all methamphetamine seized by CBP nationwide, and about 45% of all heroin. CBP officers at San Ysidro also routinely stop and process individuals inadmissible to the U.S., with CBP officers throughout the San Diego Field Office stopping and processing 60,721 inadmissible persons in fiscal year 2022 through June. In addition to facilitating legitimate travel into the U.S., stopping illegal narcotics at the border, and stopping and processing inadmissible persons without legal status to enter the U.S., CBP officers enforce hundreds of laws for more than 40 different government agencies at the border, including agriculture restrictions, customs law, apprehending fugitives with active warrants, and more.

In her new position, PD Marin is the first woman port director at San Ysidro, joining other women in leadership positions within the San Diego Field Office (SDFO), including Anne Maricich, Deputy Director of Field Operations for SDFO, and Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa commercial crossing. The previous San Ysidro Port Director, Sidney Aki, left his post in January 2022 when he became the new Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office.

“Ms. Marin’s leadership will help to enrich the San Diego Field Office and her selection reflects our unwavering commitment to serve the local communities and ensure bi-national economic prosperity,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Acting Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “I have no doubt that with Port Director Marin’s significant level of work experience, she will seek new and innovative ways to make the San Ysidro Port of Entry more effective and efficient while balancing our mission priorities of border security and the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”

PD Marin began her career with CBP in December 2008 at the LA/Long Beach seaport, transferring to the Otay Mesa port of entry in 2010. She has spent more than half of her public service in varied leadership positions to include: Supervisory CBP Officer, Branch Chief, Watch Commander and Assistant Port Director. Throughout her years with the agency, her various posts have encompassed the land, sea and air passenger environments.

PD Marin currently serves as an advisor on the University of California Riverside’s, Design Think Executive Program Advisory Board. The program explores innovation and design of products and services that benefit both internal and external stakeholders. The format is designed to develop creative and critical thinking skills to lead innovation initiatives. Many of the participating organizations are listed on the Fortune 500 list.

Beginning in October 2015, Marin had leadership and direction over the administrative and criminal enforcement actions of all immigration interdictions to include pre and post criminal investigations of individuals suspected of violating criminal or civil laws enforced by CBP. In September 2019, until she left for a temporary duty in Washington, DC, Marin held the position of Assistant Director Border Security (ADBS), for the San Diego Field Office.

Prior to her assignment as Port Director, Mariza Marin served as Chief of Staff for the CBP Office of Field Operations’ Executive Assistant Commissioner. She also worked as the Director for Border Security at the White House National Security Council. Her work included the development and implementation of policies to strengthen border security across the nation and curb irregular migration. Marin is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense Studies, Executive Leaders Program.

