USBP Apprehends 100 Migrants near Border Field State Park

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents from the Imperial Beach Station apprehended a group of 100 migrants Tuesday morning consisting of citizens from Africa, Asia, and South America.

At approximately 2 a.m., Tuesday, agents encountered a large group of migrants illegally climbing over the fence a half mile east of Border Field State Park.

It was determined that the group comprised mostly of non-Spanish speaking migrants, requiring Border Patrol agents to resource out for translation support. All individuals were transported to a nearby station where they were medically evaluated and cleared by medical personnel.

Of the 145,618 migrants apprehended in San Diego Sector for the 2022 Fiscal Year, 44,444 consisted of migrants coming from countries other than Mexico.

The group consisted of 79 single adults, 18 family unit members and 3 unaccompanied juveniles. The group totaling 100 individuals were determined to be citizens of the following 12 countries:

• Somalia (37)

• India (17)

• Cameroon (8)

• Senegal (7)

• Mauritania (7)

• Afghanistan (6)

• Ethiopia (6)

• Pakistan (4)

• Burkina Faso (3)

• Brazil (3)

• Guinea (1)

• Tobago (1)

