Dye & Durham and Morae Announce Partnership with Release of Innovative iManage Integration for Law Firms

Our Dye & Durham Search Manager system now seamlessly connects with iManage, meaning HWL Ebsworth legal ecosystem is more connected – offering efficiency and certainty for our associates.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dye & Durham, a global provider of legal technology and information services, and Morae Global Corporation, a global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, are partnering to offer an innovative, seamlessly integrated iManage solution for Australian law firms.
— Andrew Flannery, Partner, HWL Ebsworth
The partnership brings together the power of document management and information governance offered by the iManage Work 10 platform, with seamless integration to national land and property information, ASIC and PPSR searches, reports and technology tools provided by Dye & Durham.
Hundreds of thousands of property and business settlements and deal closures occur each year in Australia. Dye & Durham’s integration solution will benefit the legal practitioners and business stakeholders who must regularly facilitate these closures. It does so by helping expedite what can otherwise be time-consuming due diligence and matter management exercises, freeing up more time to focus on achieving desired business outcomes.
The out-the-box solution - enabled by integration technology from Morae - is immediately available for both iManage and Dye & Durham clients and is designed to provide legal and business professionals with streamlined access, automatic ordering, document delivery and information lifecycle management for all legal searches and documents. This includes iManage integration with Dye & Durham’s acclaimed national regulatory information platforms.
“The integration greatly improves efficiencies for iManage and Dye & Durham users as these two world-class systems can now seamlessly interact for the ordering and delivery of legal searches, contracts and compliance documents,” says Peter Maloney, Dye & Durham Managing Director.
Dye & Durham’s national regulatory information and reports include land title ownership, plans, council certificates, ASIC documents, PPSR searches, verification of identify reports, credit reports, digital signing of documents and electronic contracts of sale.
“Just the simple fact that a Dye & Durham property or company search can be initiated from the matter in iManage really makes the whole process incredibly efficient and easy,” says Maloney.
Using the Morae integration, matter information is automatically passed to the Dye & Durham platform, meaning users don’t have to re-key crucial information and can save time and lessen the chance for human error.
“What previously required multiple steps is now replaced with simplified, seamless access, which also automatically imports search results and documents in real time back into the matter files within iManage,” says Maloney. “That again saves time by requiring fewer clicks and ensuring that matter files are always fully up to date.”
“We’re always looking for new ways to make the work of professionals easier and more efficient so they can get to the heart of their work and help their clients achieve faster and better outcomes.”
Allan Rees-Bevan, Morae Managing Director, says he’s excited about the partnership with Dye & Durham.
“We strive to make legal and compliance processes more efficient and to give our clients fast, meaningful integrations between iManage and industry-leading systems like Dye & Durham’s,” Rees-Bevan says.
He adds: “Our solution reuses key information from the iManage matter file when initiating searches and closes any gaps by automatically importing the final search results. The strong partnership with Dye & Durham will provide measurable efficiency gains for Australia’s top law firms.”
Andrew Flannery, Partner at the leading Australian commercial law firm HWL Ebsworth, explains how the partnership has resulted in two-way connectivity between Dye & Durham and iManage.
“Our Dye & Durham Search Manager system now seamlessly connects with iManage, meaning HWL Ebsworth legal ecosystem is more connected – offering efficiency and certainty for our associates,” Flannery says.
“Matters can be processed faster, with streamlined access to national regulatory information, reports, our verification of identity checks, and digitally signed documents delivered live to our document management system.”
Dye & Durham specialises in providing legal and financial professionals with the latest legal technology and information solutions to help facilitate property and business transactions. To find out more about Dye & Durham integration with iManage, please click here.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham is a global tech company that specialises in providing legal, financial and government service professionals with cloud-based solutions for business transactions and regulatory compliance.
Everything we do focuses on improving the precision, confidence, and rigour of our customers. We provide the software and connectivity so they can work with certainty. Our easy-to-use platforms connect professionals with the most reliable public records and government registry data for faster reporting and active receipt of critical information. We have standardised and automated workflows for greater operational efficiency and productivity.
Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of outstanding solutions for digital and legal business transformation. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae’s clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what’s next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices across four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
