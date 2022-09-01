Berlin Barracks - Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305029
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/26/20, 0112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Drake Rd, Plainfield
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Eric Eastman
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: Fairway and Greens
AGE: n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police investigated a burglary at Fairway and Greens in Plainfield. Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene and on 08/30/22 the analysis of this evidence was completed. On 08/31/22, Eastman was issued a citation for Burglary and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/13/22.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648