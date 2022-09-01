Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/26/20, 0112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Drake Rd, Plainfield

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Eric Eastman                                            

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Fairway and Greens

AGE: n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police investigated a burglary at Fairway and Greens in Plainfield.  Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene and on 08/30/22 the analysis of this evidence was completed.  On 08/31/22, Eastman was issued a citation for Burglary and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/13/22. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/22, 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

