2022 Manila International Book Fair presents

A mystical fantasy fiction incorporated with the realistic modern world published by Authors Press will be featured at 2022 Manila International Book Fair

When I read books or watch movies of Werewolves they are portrayed mostly as mindless killing machines. In my stories, I hope to bring a mystical view of the werewolf to a modern-day setting.”
— Mason MacVicar

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and an “actual wolf”, Mason MacVicar will be bringing his book Cub to Wolf: Bonus Stories Lone Wolf and Dark Wolf at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022. Published by Authors Press, this mystical work asserts the author’s love and fascination with werewolves ever since he was a little kid. An engaging fiction that chronicles the life of a young werewolf after losing his pack and finding new friends throughout his journey.
MacVicar’s Cub to Wolf plays with the concept of fantasy and the modern world by weaving it together to create one powerful work fit for readers who would not usually read the fantasy genre. This work deflects from the typical blood and gore as most readers would tend to think when offered a book centered around werewolves as MacVicar focuses on incorporating the classic horror genre into the modern world’s views on friendship, family, and politics.
“When I read books or watch movies of Werewolves they are portrayed mostly as mindless killing machines.
Well I hope to change that with my stories by bringing a natural and mystical view of the werewolf to a
modern-day scenario.”
— Mason MacVicar, author of the book Cub to Wolf: Bonus Stories Lone Wolf and Dark
Wolf
