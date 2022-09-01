JTB USA Launches "ARTISAN" Store with 1,200 + Japanese Crafts
Partnering with the e-commerce platform, JTB USA will make available traditional Japanese items that can be customized for business or personal gift giving.TORRANCE, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JTB USA, Inc. has launched an online ARTISAN store in partnership with KAZAANA e-commerce platform. This online store will make more than 1,200 traditional Japanese craft items from 34 brands available to buyers in the United States. The store also includes options to customize items for business or personal gift giving.
The selection of items available in the new ARTISAN store includes Manekineko and Daruma dolls from “Kakinuma Ningyo,” Kiriko from “Rinzen,” and kimonos from “VEDUTA.” All of the traditional Japanese items for sale in the store are designed and curated to connect fans of Japanese culture with authentic and high-quality crafts.
These traditional crafts are made by Japanese artists using natural materials that deliver two benefits. First, the natural materials are known for their durability, which means long-term value for buyers. The natural materials are also sustainable, making little to no environmental impact when disposed of.
“At JTB, we are on a mission to create perfect moments, always,” said Tetsuya Shibata, Marketing & Revenue Division GM at JTB USA Inc. “Today, people can’t always travel to visit destinations like Japan, and, when they do, they don’t always have room in their suitcases to bring home keepsakes. By offering these traditional items through our ARTISAN store, we’re furthering our mission by creating another path for Travelers or would-be Travelers to enjoy a perfect moment.”
By expanding the market for these products overseas, JTB USA will support the recovery of traditional craft production, which has decreased by about one-third in the past 20 years. The hope is that this online store will also stimulate interest in travel to Japan. In pursuit of these objectives, JTB USA will leverage its sales base in the United States, its corporate network, as well as its marketing know-how.
In the future, JTB USA will expand this service to each of its group companies in Canada, Brazil and other locations, and it will promote the creation of a system that protects valuable traditions while spreading the appeal of Japan in each globally.
About JTB USA, Inc.
For more than 50 years since its establishment, JTB USA has provided global travel management services for business trip arrangement and MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention, Event) planning proposals and implementation, mainly for U.S.-based companies. In addition, JTB USA provides domestic and international leisure travel products (including visitors to Japan) to customers living in the United States, as well as providing safe and secure travel services to customers from Japan visiting the United States. Learn more at https://www.jtbusa.com/ and ARTISAN Website: https://store.jtbusa.com/
About KAZAANA Ltd.
Established in September 2017, KAZAANA Ltd. is a start-up company that comprehensively supports Japanese traditional crafts and develops EC business and media business. Learn more at https://kazaana.co.jp/.
###
JTB USA, Inc.
Japan Marketing Department
artisan@jtbusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn