MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 22, 2022 to Monday, August 29, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 22, 2022, through Monday, August 29, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 72 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1100 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Shawnte Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-267

A Glock 37 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Eric Ray Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felon and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 22-121-316

A Ruger 9-E 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of S Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Charles Derwin Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-531

A Smith & Wesson MP45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jacquise Terell Zanders, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-121-561

A Smith & Wesson MP45 .40 caliber was recovered in the 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-121-647

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Randy Sams, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-776

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dylan Nation, of Ooltewah, TN, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-121-806

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Varnum Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Dylan Giron, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Liliana Elizabeth Arias, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-836

A Beretta 925 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Elijah Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-906

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-121-982

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-122-051

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-122-144

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Draco Micro 7.52mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jermaine Dukes, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-122-170

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-122-172

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-122-221

Thursday, August 25, 2022

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a FNH 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, a 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Century Arms Draco Micro 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 900 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., 36-year-old Pernell Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Charles Turner, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Burglary One, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Receiving Stolen Property, Kidnapping, Carjacking, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-122-251

A Bersa Thunder 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-122-401

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Derrick Montgomery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-122-6045

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tremon Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-122-625

A Sig Sauer .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4500 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-122-627

A Taurus PT-809 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Mitscher Road, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Keith Mason, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving while under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-122-658

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 40th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-122-804

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Joseph Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Carjacking, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-122-816

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-122-846

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-122-858

A Beretta 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-122-961

Friday, August 26, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-058

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Frankford Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-123-058

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-065

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-123-159

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 22-123-256

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-123-263

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ricco Neikel Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-123-275

An Umarex .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5400 block Eads Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 47-year-old Dawud Sattar Blair, of Northeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Aaron Xavier Wynn, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-123-354

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Michael Bailey, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device . CCN: 22-123-380

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Mia Neshae Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-123-402

Saturday, August 27, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jalen Amir Campfield, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-123-450

A Mossberg Maverick Arms 88 shotgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-618

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 8th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tajon Robert Tutt, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-123-631

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of O Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-123-655

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The following person were arrested: 27-year-old Aaron Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-123-767

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Tyrone Kenneth Watts, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Instruments of a Crime, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-123-806

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-851

Sunday, August 28, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-967

A CZ75 P-67 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-123-981

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Trenton De Jour Anderson, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-020

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-124-041

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Eric Nmn Nesmith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-168

A Walther PK-380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Joseph Tyrone Peterson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-124-207

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-124-210

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Phillip Hill, of Greensboro, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-245

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Nigel James Ingram, of Prince Georges, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-254

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Maurice Lorenzo Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-255

A Makarov IJ-70 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Omarr Owens, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-124-305

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 40-year-Walter Lamont Branham, of Northeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Dontay Stephens, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-310

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Byron Frederick Whitley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-312

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-124-322

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Eugene Reginald Harvey, Jr., of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-368

Monday, August 29, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Quentin Demarco Lewis, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-496

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-124-716

A Walther PK-380 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-124-812

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-124-877

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Khyre Marquis Butler, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-124-894

A .22 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Xavier Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-124-897

A Smith & Wesson MP40 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-124-946

A Kel-Tec .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-124-967

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

