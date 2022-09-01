Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:42 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was located and arrested.

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 41-year-old Tyrone Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).