Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,436 in the last 365 days.

Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Detective Sergeant Lance Andriani

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that 53-year-old Detective Sergeant Lance Andriani of the Seventh District Detectives office tragically passed away Tuesday morning. He joined MPD, in August of 1997 and served the community for 25 years.

“Detective Sergeant Andriani will be remembered by all who worked and knew him as a dedicated law enforcement professional, who devoted his life to the profession. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss.”

–Chief Robert J. Contee, III

­­­Detective Sergeant Andriani was a mentor and friend to many. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his family and friends.

    

You just read:

Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Detective Sergeant Lance Andriani

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.