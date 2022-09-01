Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Detective Sergeant Lance Andriani

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that 53-year-old Detective Sergeant Lance Andriani of the Seventh District Detectives office tragically passed away Tuesday morning. He joined MPD, in August of 1997 and served the community for 25 years.

“Detective Sergeant Andriani will be remembered by all who worked and knew him as a dedicated law enforcement professional, who devoted his life to the profession. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss.”

–Chief Robert J. Contee, III

­­­Detective Sergeant Andriani was a mentor and friend to many. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his family and friends.