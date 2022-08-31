Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.