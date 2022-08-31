The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, an equal opportunity employer, announces recruitment to fill the position of Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement at the Headquarters location, 100 North Union Street, Suite 850, Montgomery, Alabama.

JOB DESCRIPTION

An Assistant Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs who is directly responsible to the State Service Commissioner for all actions relating to Outreach and Engagement activities. Key responsibilities and duties include the supervision of 3 direct reports; Advising/Directing all Public Affairs and Social Media matters; Managing Veterans Well-Being program initiatives; Collaborating with other Federal, State, and Local agencies as it relates to Veteran awareness and support initiatives; Maintaining Federal, State, and Local intergovernmental relations; Performing other activities as directed by the Commissioner.

Mandatory eligibility requirements:

Must be an honorably discharged veteran with a minimum of 60-days active duty military service (other than for training).

Extensive experience in Public Affairs as it relates to community relations and outreach initiatives across multiple governmental, community, and faith-based organizations.

Extensive experience in Public Affairs as it relates to traditional news media and social media management.

Extensive experience in managing internal communication tools such as annual reports, newsletters/newspapers, informational video clips, and other means of communicating effectively with internal audiences.

Extensive experience in external event planning.

Experience in past leadership role(s) involving direct management and supervision of staff personnel.

Experience in presenting Community Outreach programs and initiatives to diverse audiences and building public-private partnerships to reach organizational goals.

Clean driving record (last five years).

Additional Qualifications:

Graduate Degree (or equivalent): MBA, Management, Communications, or Public Administration is highly desirable.

Retired military field grade officer/Senior Non-Commissioned officer is highly desirable

Experience in, or demonstrable familiarity with Alabama State government, is highly desirable.

Anyone meeting the mandatory eligibility requirements and interested in applying for this position may do so by forwarding their resume and DD-214 verifying required active duty military service no later than September 26, 2022.