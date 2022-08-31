Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,414 in the last 365 days.

New sports complex and clubhouse in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed with multiple options for social and corporate gatherings and fitness/sports activities, Fremont's all-new Mission Peak Sportsplex has something fun for nearly everyone.

Golf simulators with over 130 of the world's top courses to play, golf lessons and recreational golf with an on-staff PGA pro, a full retail and fitting center offering TaylorMade, Mizuno and Callaway golf equipment, a rock climbing facility with 18,000 lineal feet of climbing and bouldering walls open to the public for daily climbing with over 1800 members, home of City Beach Volleyball Club offering a year-round premiere girls volleyball club along with weekend and daily drop-in play, Bocce courts, or just a place to hang out and watch the daily sports updates, the Mission Peak Sportsplex is BUILT for the sports enthusiast.

With tons of space, the Complex is definitely perfect for fun corporate gatherings and events.

Add the Clubhouse Bistro and full bar, and the Mission Peak Sportsplex is Fremont's new place for a great time.

Mission Peak Sportplex is located at 4020 Technology Place in Fremont, CA.
(510) 651-2500
missionpeaksportsplex.com

Contact:
Ben Musolf
Bjgoventures@gmail.com
(408) 857-0074

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sports-complex-and-clubhouse-in-fremont-301615709.html

SOURCE Mission Peak Sportsplex

You just read:

New sports complex and clubhouse in Fremont

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.