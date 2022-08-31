Roger "Rocket" Clemens has formed a partnership with award-winning Teaza® Energy in their quest to redefine what it means to DIP

Roger Clemens has chalked up a lot of victories in his career and now has his sight on another victory, but this time the stakes move from athletics to health. Roger Clemens has partnered with Teaza® Energy's Healthy Dip® to help evolving youth athletes, current athletes, and his former teammates and outdoorsman friends get a win by making healthier choices.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amazon's #1 selling nicotine-free, tobacco-free "dip" alternative, Teaza® Energy pouches announces a partnership with 11-time All-Star, 2-Time World Series Champion and one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB history, Roger Clemens.

Teaza is not your typical tobacco alternative. Teaza Energy pouches are a multi-purpose, nutritional energy supplement that uses powerful tea-cut herbs and vitamins packed into a biodegradable pouch to be "dipped" (placed between lip and gum). By using a pouch delivery method, consumers get a flavorful, oral stimulating experience that delivers smooth energy and mental focus with no crash. The pouches also help curb hunger cravings and mindless snacking.

Medical Doctor and Teaza founder, Brent Agin MD, states "I understand why people are tempted to try cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, because we have an innate interest to satisfy oral cravings and an insatiable appetite for more focus and energy throughout the day. Teaza pouches provide the type of oral experience that satisfy these cravings."

After being introduced to Teaza's nutrient energy pouches, Rocket immediately fell in love with both the product and the company's vision. Growing up, Roger was a three-sport athlete and avid outdoorsman. After finishing a 24-season MLB career, Roger is back enjoying several outdoor sports and sees first-hand how this product fits into his lifestyle and how Teaza can be a game changer for those looking to ditch chewing tobacco.

Teaza has been on a mission to reduce oral tobacco use for everyone, but especially in the younger demographic. We want to influence our youth to choose healthier alternatives, as we see the use of nicotine vaping, oral nicotine pouch use, and tobacco use continue to climb year after year.

It is estimated that over 500,000 youths, ages 12-17, try smokeless tobacco for the first time each year. Studies also show that youth athletes are using oral tobacco at a higher rate than non-athletes. The vaping statistics are even more staggering with unknown long-term health risks associated with this growing habit.

Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award Winner, wishes he had Teaza back in his playing days and is passionate about bringing a healthy alternative to all young athletes. Clemens commented "Teen oral tobacco use, and now vaping, especially among evolving athletes is at an all-time high, and I am going to use whatever influence I have to point them towards a healthier alternative."

Dr. Agin states, "I believe the reason the Teaza is quickly gaining popularity is because it is not just a replacement for those trying to stop chewing tobacco. It is a healthy and tasty alternative for anyone using energy drinks, gum, mints, and vape pens to make it through the day."

Other Teaza Ambassadors, former MLB Pitcher David Wells, and former NFL players Mike Alstott, Rodney Bailey, and Byron Hunt are excited to bring in more support to redefine what it means to dip. This movement will directly influence the newer generation of athletes to move away from tobacco products and migrate towards Healthy Dip®.

Teaza® Nutrient Pouches are a tobacco-free, nicotine-free energy supplement and alternative to smokeless tobacco products proven effective by independent research. Doctor-formulated with natural ingredients, Teaza® pouches are gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and have zero sugar, zero calories and are power-packed with herbs and vitamins.

Teaza® Energy is available in: Peppermint, Wintergreen, Spicy Cinnamon, Mango Habanero, Bangin' Black Cherry, Tropical, and Coffee. Caffeine-free Teaza® Chill is available in Peppermint, Wintergreen, Cherry, and Tropical flavors. Teaza® products do not have any banned or prohibited substances or ingredients listed as prohibited by the MLB or NCAA. Teaza® Headquarters are in Clearwater, FL, and is manufactured in NSF certified and Certified Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) facilities. Visit TeaZaEnergy.com. Teaza Energy Social: Facebook, Twitter @teazaenergy, Instagram, YouTube.

