Publix named to America's Best Customer Service list by Newsweek

Ranked No. 1 in supermarket category

Publix has been recognized on Newsweek's 2023 America's Best Customer Service list, ranking No. 1 in the supermarket category for the sixth year in a row.

"One of Publix's founding principles is treating our customers like royalty," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "Over 92 years later, we still pride ourselves on providing premier customer service. Being recognized on this list is a testament to our associates' dedication to serving our customers."

Newsweek determined the list based on more than 30,000 U.S. customers surveyed on how likely they would be to recommend companies to friends and family, and their evaluation of the companies in the areas of quality of communications, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

To read more about the company's ranking and see Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service list, including Publix's ranking in the supermarket category, visit newsweek.com/Americas-best-customer-service-2023.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,304 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

