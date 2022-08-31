Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion by 2030 at a 7.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

Sandy, United States, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Trays, Cups, Clamshells, Plates, Splitters, Others), By Molded Pulp Type (Rotary Molding, Fiber Thermoforming/Wet Press, Industrial Molding Pulp/Dry Press), By End Use (Eggs, Agriculture, Food & Food Services, Electronics, Appliances, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Molded Pulp Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026."

Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Overview

Molded Pulp Packaging products are manufactured from biodegradable materials and are capable of absorbing wing to cushion shock properties. This ensures the protection of the product, which includes handling, transportation, as well as storage. These packaging products have aeration properties they have a microporous structure that helps in absorbing moisture attributed to their chemical structure.

Growth Factors

The growth in the e-commerce sector as a result of increasing urbanization is expected to create a demand for customized bio-degradable and recyclable packaging solutions. Further, the rising awareness among consumers of environmental issues caused by plastics and other harmful packaging materials has resulted in increased demand for Molded Pulp Packaging products. Additionally, government regulations for bio-degradable and recyclable products are pushing manufacturers in numerous manufacturing industries to opt for Molded Pulp Packaging products.

Segmental Overview

The market for molded pulp packaging is segmented into product type, molded pulp type, and end-use. Based on product type, the market for trays is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, based on molded pulp type, the rotary molded pulp type is anticipated to show noticeable growth owing to its cost-effectiveness. By end use, the eggs segment is expected to dominate attributed to the rising egg consumption globally. For instance, as per the US Department of Agriculture, egg consumption in the country is growing every year, which is expected to create a high demand for molded pulp trays. Based on end-use, the food and food service segment appeared as one of the leading segments in 2021.

Molded pulp packaging solutions are used for the packaging of vegetables and fruits to help regulate fruit respiration along with maintaining ethylene density. However, the electronics application segment is projected to notice a high CAGR during 2022-2030. The growth is due to high product demand for electronic device packaging, such as computers, printers, cellphones, modems, hard drives, and others.

Some recent developments in the market:

April 2022: Sabert Corporation, an innovative food packaging solution provider, launched the Kraft Collection, the company's new product line. This Collection includes wide-ranging corrugated and paperboard food packaging solutions developed from compostable, recyclable materials, as well as comprise post-consumer fiber content, underlining the company's long-lasting commitment to sustainability.

Some of the prominent players

Maspack Ltd

UFP Technologies Inc.

EnviroPAK Corporation

Huhtamaki, Ltd.

Best Plus Pulp Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Molded Pulp Packaging market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Molded Pulp Packaging market forward?

What are the Molded Pulp Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Molded Pulp Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Molded Pulp Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Development

July 2022 : Preferred Packaging, C-P Flexible Packaging's division, expanded its product portfolio for sustainable packaging, GreenStream with new molded pulp trays produced using natural plant fibres. These new trays are microwave-safe, oven-safe, and freezer-safe.

: Preferred Packaging, C-P Flexible Packaging's division, expanded its product portfolio for sustainable packaging, GreenStream with new molded pulp trays produced using natural plant fibres. These new trays are microwave-safe, oven-safe, and freezer-safe. June 2022 : Ara Partners, an investment firm focused on decarbonization investments, acquired Genera Energy Inc. The acquired company is engaged in the manufacturing of non-wood agricultural pulp as well as molded fiber products.

: Ara Partners, an investment firm focused on decarbonization investments, acquired Genera Energy Inc. The acquired company is engaged in the manufacturing of non-wood agricultural pulp as well as molded fiber products. January 2022: Huhtamaki acquired full ownership of Huhtamaki Smith Anderson spzoo, its Poland-based JV company from Smith Anderson Group Ltd. Huhtamaki Smith Anderson spzoo manufactures food service paper bags.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Maspack Ltd, UFP Technologies Inc., EnviroPAK Corporation, Huhtamaki, Ltd., Best Plus Pulp Co., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Molded Pulp Type, End Use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Regional Landscape

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the molded pulp packaging market. The growth is driven by the high presence of numerous molded pulp manufacturers in economies, including China, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. China is one of the key importers of pulp from other countries, Moreover, with the growing population in the region, the demand for food packaging, FMCG, food service, and pharmaceuticals, among others is witnessing high growth. Several governments in Asia Pacific countries also taking initiatives such as the Single-use Plastic ban (India). The above-mentioned factors are expected to accelerate the demand for molded pulp packaging in the region.

Browse the full "Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Trays, Cups, Clamshells, Plates, Splitters, Others), By Molded Pulp Type (Rotary Molding, Fiber Thermoforming/Wet Press, Industrial Molding Pulp/Dry Press), By End Use (Eggs, Agriculture, Food & Food Services, Electronics, Appliances, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/molded-pulp-packaging-market/

Competitive Landscape

The market for Molded Pulp Packaging is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several domestic as well as global players. These companies are focused on offering innovative customized packaging products to their customers. Other key strategies adopted by the players include product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their geographical reach.

The global molded pulp packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Trays

Cups

Clamshells

Plates

Splitters

Others

By Molded Pulp Type

Rotary Molding

Fiber Thermoforming/Wet Press

Industrial Molding Pulp/Dry Press

By End Use

Eggs

Agriculture

Food & Food Services

Electronics

Appliances

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the molded pulp packaging market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the molded pulp packaging market size was valued at around USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type segmentation, the tray segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on molded pulp type segmentation, the rotary molding segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on end use segmentation, the eggs segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

