Major Investments on Madison Avenue for Fall 2022: New & Expanded Stores and Signature Public Events Announced
Six Stores Opened This Summer, and 24 New Hotels, Restaurants, Galleries and Flagship Stores are Under Development
NEW YORK, August 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylish shoppers have much to look forward to this fall, as a host of new and expanded stores, galleries and restaurants will be opening their doors on Madison Avenue in New York's Upper East Side this fall. A series of new and returning public events will provide dynamic opportunities to experience all that makes Madison Avenue one the world's great streets.
"With elegant residential development projects underway at 760, 1045 and 1165 Madison Avenue, and with three of the top four hotels on the Travel + Leisure 2022 list of the 'The 15 Best Hotels in New York City,' luxury brands know that Madison Avenue is the place where their best clients reside or visit when they are in our city," noted Matthew Bauer, President of the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District.
New & expanded stores opening soon include:
- 45 R (fashion & accessories), 22 East 65 Street
- Alison Lou (jewelry), 994 Madison Avenue
- Altuzarra (fashion & accessories), 959 Madison Avenue
- Asprey (jewelry, home décor, accessories), 680 Madison Avenue
- Baobab Collection (home décor), 1015 Madison Avenue
- Dr. Sturm (skincare), 1006 Madison Avenue
- Graff Diamonds (jewelry), 712 Madison Avenue
- Hermés (fashion & accessories), 706 Madison Avenue
- Ippolita (jewelry), 721 Madison Avenue
- Irene Neuwirth (jewelry), 937 Madison Avenue
- John Elliott (fashion & accessories), 853 Madison Avenue
- Kaspia (restaurant, caviar), 992 Madison Avenue
- L'Objet (home décor), 950 Madison Avenue
- LGDR (art gallery), 19 East 64 Street
- Panerai (watches), 711 Madison Avenue
- Reinstein Ross (jewelry), 21 East 67 Street
- Stefano Ricci (men's fashion), 41 East 57 Street
- Versace (fashion & accessories), 747 Madison Avenue
- White Cube (art gallery), 1002 Madison Avenue
- Zadig & Voltaire (fashion & accessories), 845 Madison Avenue
The inaugural "Madison Avenue Men's Style Month" will launch on September 17, and will feature thirty men's fashion & accessories brands, putting an exclamation mark on the growth of Madison Avenue as the foremost destination for menswear. Street activations include the New York City Concours on the 17th with 30 classic and vintage cars on view; a multi-block Men's Style shopping event on September 29, and style talks and tours on October 3. The Madison Avenue Fall Gallery Walk will return in October and offer an unparalleled palette of activities including curator and artist talks and groundbreaking exhibitions. The 36th Annual Miracle on Madison Avenue, NYC's holiday shopping tradition, will benefit the Pediatric Programs of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
This summer was particularly engaging on Madison, as the FIAF Bastille Day fête populaire in July was held for the first time on the Avenue, and gave New Yorkers the opportunity to revel in the flavors, sounds, and joie de vivre of France. In August, the neighborhood (and Summer Streets attendees) enjoyed the Ronald McDonald House Heroes on the Avenue Block Party, featuring music, food, dancing, and fun, all to support this critical Upper East Side institution.
Summer 2022 was also a busy time for store openings on Madison Avenue, including:
- Isabel Marant (fashion & accessories), 677 Madison Avenue
- Kiton (fashion & accessories), 692 Madison Avenue
- Luxura (skincare), 673 Madison Avenue
- Paige (fashion & accessories), 958 Madison Avenue
- Peruvian Connection, (fashion & accessories), 1070 Madison Avenue
- Wolford (fashion & accessories), 609 Madison Avenue
The future looks bright on Madison Avenue as new projects are already underway with openings in 2023, including: 1) the Corinthia Hotel and Casa Tua restaurant under development at 20 East 76 Street; 2) the new Giorgio Armani flagship and residences at 760 Madison Avenue; 3) Robin Birley's new private club at 850 Madison Avenue; and 4) a new Serafina concept café at 1022 Madison Avenue.
Media Contact
Matthew Bauer, Madison Avenue Business Improvement District, 1 212-861-2055, mbauer@madisonavenuebid.org
SOURCE Madison Avenue Business Improvement District