SOLD OUT: the second stop of Pierre-Luc Racine's new tour is a success

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre-Luc Racine's Montreal show was sold-out last Saturday as he presented it at Terminal Comédie Club. His next shows are in Gatineau and Sherbrooke..

The former actuary left his complex and sedative mathematical formulas behind to make Quebec laugh. According to his predictions, four cities will be hit hard by the funny tornado: Quebec City, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Gatineau. Pierre-Luc Racine will present his first solo tour, with his show entitled Très content d'être ici.

Ici (Here) is a symbolic environment for the humorist. Ici refers to Quebec as seen by the adopted child, the stage on which he blossoms, and where he has conquered a speech impediment. Ici is also where he dreamt of being for a long time.

His journey into the world of comedy began after a 10-year career as an actuary. The math nerd dropped everything overnight to enroll in the École Nationale de l'Humour. And so much the better! Since then, he's been doing it all: he writes for URBANIA, RDS Jeux Vidéo and even for other comedians. He earned the nickname of "Architect of the Joke" when he appeared at the Bordel Comédie Club. Finally, his book Comment lâcher sa job de bouette et (essayer de) vivre de ses rêves, published in May 2021, is a testament to his extraordinary journey. The book has even become a best-seller in Quebec.

For tickets: le point de vente

The Très content d'être ici mini-tour will stop at the following cities:

Québec - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles - August 18, 2022

Montréal - Le Terminal Comédie Club - Auguest 27, 2022

Gatineau - Bar Le Troquet - November 19, 2022

Sherbrooke - Boquébière - January 28, 2023

To know more about Pierre-Luc Racine:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/racinepierreluc

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/PierreLuc/

SOURCE Passion MTL